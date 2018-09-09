Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Catherine C Lofy

Catherine C. Lofy

Nee: Kohrs

October 29, 1948 - September 5, 2018

WAUKESHA - Catherine Carolyn Lofy, “Cathy”, age 69, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at Seasons Hospice, Waukesha.

She was born in Madison, WI, October 29, 1948, daughter of the late William and Grace (Nee: Schweppe) Kohrs.

Cathy graduated from St. Francis High School in Wheaton, IL “Class of 1966” and went on to UWM where she studied Pre Med and Zoology. On June 10, 1972 at St. Florian's Catholic Church she was united in marriage to the love of her life Michael G. Lofy. Cathy was a talented musician sharing her talents as a vocalist, guitarist and organist. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Racine, WI and organist for 23 years. She also played organ at St. Edward's and Siena Center. She and Michael were both partners in business as well as in life. Above all she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband of 46 years, Michael; son, Tige (Miria) Lofy of Oak Creek; daughter, Michelle (Ben) Spafford of Kewanee, WI; grandchildren, Alexandra and Aidan; siblings, Richard (Kathy) Kohrs, Joseph (Paulette) Kohrs, David (Vi) Kohrs, Mary (Charlie) Taylor, Michael (Lynn) Kohrs, Cecile (Dennis) Lindell; in-laws, Jeffrey (Patti) Lofy; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, September 15, 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family Friday at the funeral home 5-7 P.M. (Rosary at 7:00 P.M.) and on Saturday at the church 9:30 A.M. until time of Mass at 10:30 A.M. Private interment will be held at Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha. Memorials to St. Joseph's Catholic Church have been suggested by the family.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Staffs of Seasons Hospice and Aurora Health Care for their loving and compassionate care.

