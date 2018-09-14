Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Catherine C Lofy

October 29, 1948—September 5, 2018

WAUKESHA—Catherine Carolyn Lofy, “Cathy”, age 69, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at Seasons Hospice, Waukesha.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, September 15, 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family Friday at the funeral home 5-7 P.M. (Rosary at 7:00 P.M.) and on Saturday at the church 9:30 A.M. until time of Mass at 10:30 A.M. Private interment will be held at Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha. Memorials to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church have been suggested by the family.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

