Catherine Bernadette Schumacher

June 19, 1924 - May 5, 2021

KENOSHA - Catherine Bernadette Schumacher passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Manor of Kenosha. She was born on June 19, 1924 as Colleen Claire Rasmussen. Born the daughter of Einer L. Rasmussen and Ruth G. Link.

She married the late Gene Schumacher. Catherine loved Betty Boop. She enjoyed crocheting, stuffed animals, dolls, and going shopping. She will be missed by her 10 children, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by one brother Windsor (Joyce) Rasmussen. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Catherine is preceded in death by her husband Gene Schumacher, parents Einer and Ruth Rasmussen, and siblings Dean Rasmussen, Columbine (Thomas) Ford, Ruth (Keith) Hazlett, Donah Nelson, Charmaine Gazmey, and Howard Rasmussen.

A private service will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park on Friday, May 22, 2021 at 3 p.m. Thank you to the staff of Seasons Hospice and ManorCare of Kenosha for taking care of Mom. Thank you to her friends at Mt. Pleasant Manor for watching out for her. Special thanks to her dear friend Claudia...thank you for the special attention, care and love you gave her. You were her rock.

