Catherine A. (Raith) Madsen

Catherine “Cathy” Ann Madsen was an outstanding wife, mother, friend, and nurse. She left this world suddenly on December 23rd, 2020 at age 56. She was born to Shirley and Peter Raith on November 14th, 1964.

The celebration of Cathy’s life will be held Saturday, January 16th, 2021 at Integrity Celebration Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, Wisconsin). There will be an open house celebration with food and drinks served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., followed by a 2:00 p.m. memorial service. If you were fortunate enough to know Cathy, please feel welcome to join us as we celebrate her life and memory.