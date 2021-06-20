Catherine A. Prochaska

August 17, 1958—June 17, 2021

RACINE—Catherine Ann Prochaska, age 62, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Ridgewood Care Center. She was born August 17, 1958, in Valparaiso, IN, daughter of the late Robert and Adeline (nee: Lowe) Bane.

Surviving are her two sons: Robert Bane, Paul (Carrie Dygon) Bane; grandchildren: Gianna, Jaxson and Marion; brother, Fred Bane; sister, Claudia Bane; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Lonnie Williams and Michael Prochaska and brothers, Bill and Jimbo Bane.

Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 12 p.m.

