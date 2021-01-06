Catherine A. Madsen (nee: Raith)

She was born to Shirley and Peter Raith on November 14th, 1964. After graduating from Union Grove High School, she pursued her passion of nursing through Gateway Technical College. After receiving her RN, she married the love of her life Matthew Charles Madsen in September of 1994. Together they raised two children, Jacob and Logan Madsen.

Catherine loved her career as a nurse and after receiving her Associate Degree, she pursued her Bachelors and Masters Degree in Nursing Administration. Devoted to her passion, Cathy made a memorable impact to everyone she met during her 34 year career. During that time she worked for Children’s Hospital, Wheaton Franciscan, and UW-Health. At the time of her passing, she was the Director of Perioperative Services at Ascension All Saints.

When she was not changing lives as a nurse, she was busy changing the lives of those she loved. Cathy enjoyed spending time with her loved ones more than anything. Nothing would stop her from seeing the world, as she traveled so many places in search of memories and adventure. Not only did she seek this for herself, she always brought her family and friends along so they could share them with her. Cathy was a selfless woman, loving mother and wife, and a fierce friend to many. Cathy’s memory will live on through those she loved as well as the accomplishments she made to change the healthcare world for the better.