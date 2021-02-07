Catherine A. 'Cathy' Wagner (nee: Henningfeld)

June 10, 1972—February 2, 2021
Wagner, Catherine A. “Cathy” (nee: Henningfeld) age 48, of Rochester, passed away February 2, 2021.
Cathy was born in Burlington on June 10, 1972 to William L. and Maryann (nee: Papineau) Henningfeld. She spent her early life on the farm, tending to farm chores, milking cows, and driving tractors; a life she loved so much, sharing with her Mom and Dad and sisters and brother. She attended St. Mary’s Graded School in Burlington and was a 1990 graduate of Burlington High School. After graduation, she joined the Rochester Volunteer Fire Company where she worked her way through the ranks of Firefighter and EMT. She was a dedicated servant to the team, and never let grass grow under her feet. She started her schooling at Gateway Tech obtaining her EMT and Firefighter license, later working online to obtain her associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s degree in nursing. Cathy also obtained an associate’s and bachelor’s degree online in police science. She worked for many years as a registered nurse in hospital emergency rooms in Elkhorn and Burlington as caring for people was her passion. She also had a degree in medical coding and transcriptions. Cathy had a combined 31 years of service between the City of Burlington Fire Department and Rochester Volunteer Fire Company. In her spare time, she would crotchet blankets for nursing friends and their children. She will be so sadly missed by her family and so many friends.
Survived by her parents Bill and Maryann Henningfeld, two children, Shelby and Caleb Wagner; sisters and brother, Barb (Tom) Howard, Judy Schweitzer, Mark (Katie) Henningfeld, Karen (Rick) Johnson, and Cyndi (Mark) Nesson; nieces, Cheyenne, Kellyn, Mallory, Aubree, and Savana; also survived by her significant other Jack Biermann, many other relatives and countless friends.
Preceded in death by her godson Lane Schweitzer.
Visitation will be held Wednesday February 10, 2021 from 11AM – 1:45 PM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 53185 with Services beginning at 2:00 PM. Firefighter honors in the church parking lot to follow. Procession will be passing by the Rochester Volunteer Fire Company. Luncheon immediately following at Cotton Exchange in Waterford.
In lieu of flowers family suggests memorials to (and make checks payable to): “Spina Bifida Wisconsin” or online donation can be found at: https://www.sbwis.org/ .
Family wishes to thank the Racine County Sheriff’s Department, the Rochester Rescue and Fire Department and the supporting departments of the area for their compassion and concern during this most difficult time. The family is thankful for all your support.
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, Wisconsin
262-534-2233
