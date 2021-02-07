Catherine A. 'Cathy' Wagner (nee: Henningfeld)

Cathy was born in Burlington on June 10, 1972 to William L. and Maryann (nee: Papineau) Henningfeld. She spent her early life on the farm, tending to farm chores, milking cows, and driving tractors; a life she loved so much, sharing with her Mom and Dad and sisters and brother. She attended St. Mary’s Graded School in Burlington and was a 1990 graduate of Burlington High School. After graduation, she joined the Rochester Volunteer Fire Company where she worked her way through the ranks of Firefighter and EMT. She was a dedicated servant to the team, and never let grass grow under her feet. She started her schooling at Gateway Tech obtaining her EMT and Firefighter license, later working online to obtain her associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s degree in nursing. Cathy also obtained an associate’s and bachelor’s degree online in police science. She worked for many years as a registered nurse in hospital emergency rooms in Elkhorn and Burlington as caring for people was her passion. She also had a degree in medical coding and transcriptions. Cathy had a combined 31 years of service between the City of Burlington Fire Department and Rochester Volunteer Fire Company. In her spare time, she would crotchet blankets for nursing friends and their children. She will be so sadly missed by her family and so many friends.