Casey John Shaw
Casey John Shaw

March 28, 2002 — September 22, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT — Casey John Shaw,18, passed away unexpectedly on September 22, 2020.

A public visitation will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home from 5:30 PM until 9:00 PM on October 9, 2020. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary and share online condolences.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

(262)634-3361

