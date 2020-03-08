Caryl Shirley Kenth

RACINE – Mrs. Caryl S. Kenth, wife of Gerald and mother of Christopher, Andrew and Adam, quietly departed this life on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
A private service was held in the funeral home on Saturday, March 7th. Memorials in Caryl’s name have been suggested to the American Kidney Foundation or to a charity of your choice. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
