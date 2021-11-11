April 8, 1952—October 24, 2021

VINCENT, AL—Caryl Evelyn Townsend (nee Bullis), age 69, of Vincent, AL passed away on October 24, 2021. She was the younger (hidden surprise) of identical twin girls born on April 8, 1952 in Burlington, WI to Charles and Loeva (Fell) Bullis and the granddaughter of Perry and Pearl (Wiesenthal) Fell of Burlington and Allen and Mabel (Fohr) Bullis of Sturtevant. Caryl married James Frank Townsend in 1984 in Riverside, CA. She was previously married to Lawrence Haasch and Monte Hood.

Caryl grew up in Racine County and attended Waterford HS 1966-1968 and Menominee HS, Menominee, MI, graduating in 1970. She returned to WI to begin work as a legal secretary/admin assistant, a career which spanned 47 years. In 1981 she moved to Riverside County, CA and in 2020 to Vincent, AL. She always considered WI home and has many family ties here. Caryl’s life was a living example of her servant’s heart and deep love for her family.

Caryl is survived by her husband of 37 years James; children: Kristin (Tim) Reed of Milwaukee WI, Camile (David Bailey) Townsend of Irvine CA, and Damian (Julie Arteaga) Townsend of Tustin CA; stepsons: Tracy Grey of Martinsville VA and Tyran Townsend of Vallejo CA; grandchildren: Makenna (Austin) Mealy of Waterford WI, Alyson Reed of West Allis WI, and Averie Castro of Santa Barbara CA; great-grandchildren: Oaklyn and August Mealy; twin sister, Cheryl (Fred) Buyarski of Sharpsburg GA, sisters: Caren (George) Schultz of Sheboygan WI, Dawn (Todd) Thoune of Menominee MI, and Leslie (Ray) Bencivenga of Germantown WI; a paternal aunt, Joyce (Bullis) Kania of Franklin WI; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends.

Caryl was preceded in death by her parents: Charles Bullis in 2013 and Loeva Keller in 2010; sister, Claire Edmond in 2013; brother-in-law, Robert Edmond in 2021; nephew, George C. Schultz in 2004; niece, Rebecca Schultz in 2020 and other relatives.

A Memorial Service will be held in Burlington, WI at a future date. Interment will follow at Burlington Cemetery. Donations in memory of Caryl (Bullis) Townsend may be made to English Settlement UMC, 28215 Plank Road, Burlington, WI 53105 with designation to Eagle Creek Cemetery maintenance.