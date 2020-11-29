 Skip to main content
Carter Kortbein
Carter Kortbein

Carter Kortbein

Carter Kortbein, age 21, of De Pere, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly as a result of an accident, November 22, 2020.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Faithbridge Church (Downtown Campus), 212 11th Street, Racine, WI, 53402. Burial will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Racine, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Online condolences can be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

