Carter J. Stoffel Kortbein

Carter’s gentle and caring soul began on September 16th, 1999. He grew and so loved his mother Victoria, his father Jay, his best friend and older brother Preston, along with his brother Jeremiah (JJ), his sister Lauren, and his step-brother Christian. As he was always willing to help wherever he could, his soft-spoken ways blessed everyone who knew him. He passionately loved sports and gaming, with the Brewers, the Packers, and the Badgers taking the top spots (overlooking a brief Chicago Bears fandom episode that barely registered). He loved competing with the best of them and played every sport he could; wrestling more so in his younger days and playing soccer his whole life. He showed natural athletic ability, and he pushed those that played with him to excel, giving of himself fully to better the whole experience. A team player in the perfect sense; it must be mentioned that he also loved a good video gaming session with anyone willing enough to lose to him. Carter graduated from De Pere High School in 2018 and worked full time at Festival Foods in De Pere.

Carter’s true joy was family, showcased many times by a good card game. He cherished this “togetherness” and the sharing that always allowed witness to his unending spirit of generosity. A special interest he learned, and gained from his mother, was the importance and value of being the best cook you can be for those that you love. He was right alongside the work to feed the family and so enjoyed doing so. Carter showed an admirable heart in all he did and all he accomplished. He was well beyond his years in his gentle way and he simply brought joy to all that knew him. An understanding of Carter, and his unique way, was an understanding to live in kindness and this helped you to feel better, reminding you of the goodness in life. In reflection, Carter never hurt nor angered any living soul on this earth and this is the enduring legacy he leaves. Truly kind, truly caring, truly special, truly loved; Carter will always have his place in our hearts. He quoted it best in his senior motto of his yearbook, by Landon Donovan, “I genuinely want to do my best every day, and I genuinely want to enjoy life every day.”