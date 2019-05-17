Try 3 months for $3
Carroll J. Krause

PORT RICHEY,FL/FORMERLY OF RACINE—Carroll Jean (Christensen) Krause (May 1933-Aug 2018). Carroll was a full time Port Richey FL resident.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, May 18, 2019, 12:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the service 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Celebrate
the life of: Carroll J. Krause
