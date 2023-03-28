MOUNT PLEASANT—Carrie L. Heider, known to all as Lois, 94, went to see Jesus on March 21, 2023. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. A celebration of Lois’s life will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Rev. Ethan Davis officiating. Visitation on Wednesday will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to Calvary Memorial Church AWANA Program, Racine Literacy Council, or Racine PTA Council. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.