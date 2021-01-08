Carolyn M. Emmerling
RACINE- Carolyn M. Emmerling (nee: Tigges), 76, passed away peacefully to our Lord and Savior on December 31, 2020, in the presence of her loving husband Roy Emmerling and loving daughter Tina Emmerling at Seasons Hospice-Ignite Medical in Oak Creek.
Carolyn loved her family and friends and will be missed by many.
A memorial service for Carolyn will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. A time of visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. The service will be live streamed and will be available on the church website at www.firstracine.org. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to First Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
