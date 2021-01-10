 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carolyn M. Emmerling
0 comments

Carolyn M. Emmerling

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carolyn M. Emmerling

RACINE — Carolyn M. Emmerling (nee: Tigges), 76, passed away peacefully to our Lord and Savior on December 31, 2020, in the presence of her loving husband Roy Emmerling and loving daughter Tina Emmerling at Seasons Hospice-Ignite Medical in Oak Creek.

Carolyn loved her family and friends and will be missed by many.

A memorial service for Carolyn will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. A time of visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. The service will be live streamed and will be available on the church website at www.firstracine.org. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News