RACINE – Carolyn M. Akers, 72, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Wednesday July 22, 2020.
In keeping with Carol’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held and will be announced at a later date. For a complete obituary please see the funeral home web site.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Mark Choi and his entire staff, especially Beth Freitag for all their care and compassion.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Akers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.