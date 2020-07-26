Carolyn M. Akers
Carolyn M. Akers

RACINE – Carolyn M. Akers, 72, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Wednesday July 22, 2020.

In keeping with Carol’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held and will be announced at a later date. For a complete obituary please see the funeral home web site.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Mark Choi and his entire staff, especially Beth Freitag for all their care and compassion.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

