Carolyn Louise Chirstensen

November 27, 1932—September 13, 2021

DI FOREST, WI/FORMERLY OF RACINE—Mrs. Carolyn L. Christensen, 88, passed away at Legacy of De Forest in Dane County on Monday, September 13, 2021.

She was born in Duluth, Minnesota on November 27, 1932, the daughter of the late Arthur Emil and Ina Mae (nee: Ross) Johnson. She married William H. Christensen on August 1, 1953. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2013.

Carolyn lived in Racine most of her life, however she also resided in Kenosha, California, and Madison. She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Racine. She enjoyed quilting, playing bridge, playing golf, tennis and traveling and exercising at the YMCA. Her greatest joy was being in the presence of her children and grandchildren.