Carolyn Louise Chirstensen

November 27, 1932—September 13, 2021
DI FOREST, WI/FORMERLY OF RACINE—Mrs. Carolyn L. Christensen, 88, passed away at Legacy of De Forest in Dane County on Monday, September 13, 2021.
She was born in Duluth, Minnesota on November 27, 1932, the daughter of the late Arthur Emil and Ina Mae (nee: Ross) Johnson. She married William H. Christensen on August 1, 1953. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2013.
Carolyn lived in Racine most of her life, however she also resided in Kenosha, California, and Madison. She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Racine. She enjoyed quilting, playing bridge, playing golf, tennis and traveling and exercising at the YMCA. Her greatest joy was being in the presence of her children and grandchildren.
Carolyn is survived by her sons and daughters: Ross (Karen) Christensen of Rancho Santa Fe, CA, Lynn (Stine Hansen) Christensen of Spokane, WA, Judy (Don Drott) Christensen of Madison, WI, and Eric (Mary) Christensen of Oskaloosa, IA. She is further survived by her nine loving grandchildren; two great grandchildren; her sister, Barbara Savonen of Chanhassen, MN; as well as dear nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Carolyn was preceded in death by her son, Dean Christensen and former wife Elaine Christensen; her brother, Ray and sister-in-law Norma Johnson; and her brother-in-law, Arnie Savonen.
A very special thank you to the staff at Legacy of De Forest, the staff at Heartland Hospice and Peggy Schmudlach for their loving and compassionate care of Carolyn.
Donations in Carolyn’s memory can be sent to Heartland Hospice of South Central Wisconsin at 2801 Crossroads Dr #2000, Madison WI 53718. Memorials have also been suggested to First Presbyterian Church of Racine.
Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life will take place next summer when it’s hopefully safer to do so. Further notices will follow. Carolyn’s obituary can be viewed online at www.draeger-langendorf.com.
