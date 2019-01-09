December 11, 1940—January 5, 2019
UNION GROVE – Carolyn L. Hansen, age 78, passed away peacefully at the Bay at Burlington on January 5, 2019.
She was born in Waukegan, IL to parents Roy and Anna (nee. Mungard) Hansen on December 11, 1940.
Carolyn was a lifelong resident of Union Grove. She loved cows, car rides, and going to church. Every year, she looked forward to the Racine County Fair so she could see the cows.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, January 11, 2019 from 11am-12pm. Funeral services will follow. Private burial will be held at the Northshore Garden of Memories in North Chicago, IL.
Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
