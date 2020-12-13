1939—2020

RACINE – Carolyn L. Gall, 81, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Carolyn was born in Racine on February 10, 1939 to the late Rev. Walter and Linda (nee Grunwald) Hellmann. On October 27, 1962, Carolyn married Harry Gall, celebrating 58 years of marriage. She was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where she served as Financial Secretary for many years. Carolyn also served on the Altar Guild, played in the Handbell Choir, and worked at the RLHS Thrift Store for many years. She loved knitting, crocheting, baking, and taking care of her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was faithful to God and exemplified her faith in service to others.

Survivors include her husband, Harry Gall; children, Deborah (Eric) Johnson, Cynthia (Carl) Seils, Michael Gall and David (Melissa) Gall; grandchildren, Rachel (Azael) Salgado, Nathan Johnson, Hannah (Brian) Dunn, Sarah Seils and Henry Gall; great grandchildren, Caylee Boblett and Connor Dunn and her sister, Joan Klaas. Carolyn is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Philip, and Elizabeth Gall; granddaughter, Angela Johnson; brother, Robert Hellmann; and sister, Margaret Mueller.