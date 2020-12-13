 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carolyn L. Gall
0 comments

Carolyn L. Gall

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carolyn L. Gall

1939—2020

RACINE – Carolyn L. Gall, 81, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Carolyn was born in Racine on February 10, 1939 to the late Rev. Walter and Linda (nee Grunwald) Hellmann. On October 27, 1962, Carolyn married Harry Gall, celebrating 58 years of marriage. She was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where she served as Financial Secretary for many years. Carolyn also served on the Altar Guild, played in the Handbell Choir, and worked at the RLHS Thrift Store for many years. She loved knitting, crocheting, baking, and taking care of her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was faithful to God and exemplified her faith in service to others.

Survivors include her husband, Harry Gall; children, Deborah (Eric) Johnson, Cynthia (Carl) Seils, Michael Gall and David (Melissa) Gall; grandchildren, Rachel (Azael) Salgado, Nathan Johnson, Hannah (Brian) Dunn, Sarah Seils and Henry Gall; great grandchildren, Caylee Boblett and Connor Dunn and her sister, Joan Klaas. Carolyn is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Philip, and Elizabeth Gall; granddaughter, Angela Johnson; brother, Robert Hellmann; and sister, Margaret Mueller.

Funeral services for Carolyn will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, corner of Kewaunee and Erie Streets, on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation for Carolyn will be held at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Racine Lutheran High School have been suggested.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News