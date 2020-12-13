1939—2020
RACINE – Carolyn L. Gall, 81, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
Carolyn was born in Racine on February 10, 1939 to the late Rev. Walter and Linda (nee Grunwald) Hellmann. On October 27, 1962, Carolyn married Harry Gall, celebrating 58 years of marriage. She was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where she served as Financial Secretary for many years. Carolyn also served on the Altar Guild, played in the Handbell Choir, and worked at the RLHS Thrift Store for many years. She loved knitting, crocheting, baking, and taking care of her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was faithful to God and exemplified her faith in service to others.
Survivors include her husband, Harry Gall; children, Deborah (Eric) Johnson, Cynthia (Carl) Seils, Michael Gall and David (Melissa) Gall; grandchildren, Rachel (Azael) Salgado, Nathan Johnson, Hannah (Brian) Dunn, Sarah Seils and Henry Gall; great grandchildren, Caylee Boblett and Connor Dunn and her sister, Joan Klaas. Carolyn is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Philip, and Elizabeth Gall; granddaughter, Angela Johnson; brother, Robert Hellmann; and sister, Margaret Mueller.
Funeral services for Carolyn will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, corner of Kewaunee and Erie Streets, on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation for Carolyn will be held at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Racine Lutheran High School have been suggested.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.