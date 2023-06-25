Carolyn Hayek

We are saddened by the passing of Carolyn Hayek, 59, who succumbed to multiple health challenges on June 18, 2023 at The Bay at Waters Edge in Kenosha, WI under hospice care.

She will be lovingly remembered by her grandmother Bernice Bolton, mother Susan Bolton-Hayek, sister Sharon Shea (Daniel Shea), sister Diane Lewis (Scott Lewis), a brother Thomas Hayek (Paola), niece Madeline Shea, nephew Ryan Shea, nephew Nick Krol, niece, Ashleigh Lewis, niece Savannah Hayek, nephew Dylan Hayek, uncle Jon Bolton, aunt Katherine Pavia (Al Pavia), aunt Carol Kowalsky, uncle Art Wells (Jeannie Wells), aunt Charlotte Wells, and stepmother Riene Wells.

Caroline was a beloved sister, avid reader, scrabble player who often won, online gamer, proud democrat, expert babysitter, calligrapher, quick wit, and the one you went to when you couldn't balance your check book!

Graduated from Horlick High School in 1982 where she was a member of the choir. Attended UW Oshkosh and Gateway Technical College. She worked at Johnson Bank as a personal banker and was proud to volunteer at many community events over the years. She tutored English at the Racine Public Library.

She is preceded in death by her father Charles "Chick" Wells and her grandfather Lee Bolton.

As per her wishes, there is not a funeral service.

