Carolyn "Carol" J. Heck (Nee: Witkofski)

September 16, 1938 — December 17, 2019
RACINE — Carolyn “Carol” J. Heck, age 81, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Franciscan Gardens, South Milwaukee. She was born in Racine, September 16, 1938, daughter of the late John and Mathilda (Nee: Stepanski) Witkofski.
On September 17, 1960 at St. Patrick Catholic Church she was united in marriage to the love of her life Eugene “Geno” B. Heck who preceded her in death, April 6, 2017. Above all Carol was devoted to her family, and it was time spent with them that she treasured the most.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Dennis Heck (Jeanette), Vickie (Kurt) Weiss, Sandy (Mike) Prelewicz; five granddaughters, Nicole (Nick) Stark, Danielle (Blake) Seehusen, Sydney, Amanda, and Taylor; one great-grandson, Luka Stark; sister, Marilyn Stephens; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Myrt Witkofski, Delores (Bernie) Kunka, Shirley Heck, Clarence (Mary) Heck, Mary Kay (Dave) Hanson, Donna (Al) Benedict, Lorraine Heck, Cel Heck; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Sunday at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
You have free articles remaining.
A very special thank you to the entire staff at Franciscan Gardens for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 Main St., Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.