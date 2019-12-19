Carolyn "Carol" J. Heck (Nee: Witkofski)

September 16, 1938 — December 17, 2019

RACINE — Carolyn “Carol” J. Heck, age 81, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Franciscan Gardens, South Milwaukee. She was born in Racine, September 16, 1938, daughter of the late John and Mathilda (Nee: Stepanski) Witkofski.

On September 17, 1960 at St. Patrick Catholic Church she was united in marriage to the love of her life Eugene “Geno” B. Heck who preceded her in death, April 6, 2017. Above all Carol was devoted to her family, and it was time spent with them that she treasured the most.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Dennis Heck (Jeanette), Vickie (Kurt) Weiss, Sandy (Mike) Prelewicz; five granddaughters, Nicole (Nick) Stark, Danielle (Blake) Seehusen, Sydney, Amanda, and Taylor; one great-grandson, Luka Stark; sister, Marilyn Stephens; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Myrt Witkofski, Delores (Bernie) Kunka, Shirley Heck, Clarence (Mary) Heck, Mary Kay (Dave) Hanson, Donna (Al) Benedict, Lorraine Heck, Cel Heck; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.