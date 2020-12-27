April 24, 1936—December 19, 2020
Carolyn Ann Naegeli, 84, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 19, 2020, at her home surrounded by members of her family.
Mrs. Naegeli (Wollang), a lifelong resident of Racine, was born on April 24, 1936, to Victor and Erna (nee: Krenzke) Wollang. Carolyn married Ron Naegeli in Racine on June 29, 1957 at St. John’s Lutheran Church after they met while attending Racine Lutheran High School together. She was a life-long member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, where she sang in the church choir and performed as a soloist on many special occasions. She worked for 38 years as the School Secretary at St. John’s Lutheran School, where she attended as a child. Carolyn retired from St. John’s in 2013.
Carolyn always enjoyed time with her family and friends and cherished the moments when all her family could be together. She also loved watching sports, especially those in which her children and grandchildren were participants. She always expressed a special interest in everything her grandchildren were doing, and each conversation with or about them brought her great joy. Her kind and caring nature will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Bob Naegeli of Raleigh, NC, son and daughter-in-law, Dan (Danna) Naegeli of Corinth, TX, son and daughter-in-law, Tim (Sandy) Naegeli of Racine, and son and daughter-in-law John (Tracy) Naegeli of Racine. She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren, Tiana (Tyler) Pond of Rochester, MN, Megan Naegeli of Milwaukee, Collin Naegeli and Maris Naegeli of Corinth, TX, Carissa Naegeli of Madison, Tanner Naegeli, Tyler Naegeli, Nicholas (Haley) Naegeli and Brendan Naegeli, all of Racine. Carolyn is also survived by her sister Lois Albright of Salina, MI and brother-in-law, Gordon Krueger of St. Cloud, MN, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and long-time friends. Mrs. Naegeli was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Naegeli, her parents, Victor and Erna Wollang, her brother, Victor Wollang Jr., and her sister, Dorothy Krueger.
Visitation for family and friends of Mrs. Carolyn Naegeli will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie St., on Saturday, January 2, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. with a service officiated by Pastor Jack Gilbert to follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Racine Lutheran High School. Memorials can be sent to Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.