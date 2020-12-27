April 24, 1936—December 19, 2020

Carolyn Ann Naegeli, 84, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 19, 2020, at her home surrounded by members of her family.

Mrs. Naegeli (Wollang), a lifelong resident of Racine, was born on April 24, 1936, to Victor and Erna (nee: Krenzke) Wollang. Carolyn married Ron Naegeli in Racine on June 29, 1957 at St. John’s Lutheran Church after they met while attending Racine Lutheran High School together. She was a life-long member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, where she sang in the church choir and performed as a soloist on many special occasions. She worked for 38 years as the School Secretary at St. John’s Lutheran School, where she attended as a child. Carolyn retired from St. John’s in 2013.

Carolyn always enjoyed time with her family and friends and cherished the moments when all her family could be together. She also loved watching sports, especially those in which her children and grandchildren were participants. She always expressed a special interest in everything her grandchildren were doing, and each conversation with or about them brought her great joy. Her kind and caring nature will be sadly missed by all who knew her.