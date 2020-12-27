 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carolyn Ann Naegeli
0 comments

Carolyn Ann Naegeli

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carolyn Ann Naegeli

April 24, 1936—December 19, 2020

Carolyn Ann Naegeli, 84, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 19, 2020, at her home surrounded by members of her family.

Mrs. Naegeli (Wollang), a lifelong resident of Racine, was born on April 24, 1936, to Victor and Erna (nee: Krenzke) Wollang. Carolyn married Ron Naegeli in Racine on June 29, 1957 at St. John’s Lutheran Church after they met while attending Racine Lutheran High School together. She was a life-long member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, where she sang in the church choir and performed as a soloist on many special occasions. She worked for 38 years as the School Secretary at St. John’s Lutheran School, where she attended as a child. Carolyn retired from St. John’s in 2013.

Carolyn always enjoyed time with her family and friends and cherished the moments when all her family could be together. She also loved watching sports, especially those in which her children and grandchildren were participants. She always expressed a special interest in everything her grandchildren were doing, and each conversation with or about them brought her great joy. Her kind and caring nature will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Carolyn is survived by her son, Bob Naegeli of Raleigh, NC, son and daughter-in-law, Dan (Danna) Naegeli of Corinth, TX, son and daughter-in-law, Tim (Sandy) Naegeli of Racine, and son and daughter-in-law John (Tracy) Naegeli of Racine. She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren, Tiana (Tyler) Pond of Rochester, MN, Megan Naegeli of Milwaukee, Collin Naegeli and Maris Naegeli of Corinth, TX, Carissa Naegeli of Madison, Tanner Naegeli, Tyler Naegeli, Nicholas (Haley) Naegeli and Brendan Naegeli, all of Racine. Carolyn is also survived by her sister Lois Albright of Salina, MI and brother-in-law, Gordon Krueger of St. Cloud, MN, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and long-time friends. Mrs. Naegeli was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Naegeli, her parents, Victor and Erna Wollang, her brother, Victor Wollang Jr., and her sister, Dorothy Krueger.

Visitation for family and friends of Mrs. Carolyn Naegeli will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie St., on Saturday, January 2, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. with a service officiated by Pastor Jack Gilbert to follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Racine Lutheran High School. Memorials can be sent to Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News