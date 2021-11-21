Carolyn Ann Kolp

June 13, 1946—November 10, 2021

RACINE—Carolyn Ann “Carrie” (nee: Rubner) Kolp, 75, passed away on November 10, 2021. She was born in Milwaukee on June 13, 1946, the daughter of the late Bernard and Eleanor (nee: McGurty) Rubner. Carrie earned her bachelor’s degree from UW Parkside. She worked as a teacher for eight years at Our Lady Queen of Peace, and for seven years for Racine Unified. Carrie was a member of Harvest Community Church, and then a member of Racine Assembly of God.

Surviving are her sons: Christopher (Sharon) Kolp, Jonathan (Jennifer) Kolp, Adam (Mindy) Kolp and Nicholas Kolp; grandchildren: Hunter, Jillian, Jennell, Jacque, Ethan, Taylor, Cadence and Jordan and her long-time best friend, Gayle Kolp. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many great friends. Carrie was preceded in death by her sisters: Nancy (Connie) Modlinski and Noreen (Bill) Doering.

Memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until time of service. She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park at a later date in a private ceremony.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com.

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

262-632-4479