April 3, 1931 - October 6, 2021

MOUNT HOREB - Carolyn Ann Haumersen, affectionately known as "Kiki" to so many, went home to her beloved Jesus peacefully on October 6, 2021 at the age of 90. She was surrounded by her loving and adoring family at her home in Mount Horeb, WI. Kiki was a special lady that embraced her journey gracefully. "We will see where God takes us" was her saying and the sunset years of her life were full of adventures and special moments with family.

She was born on April 3, 1931 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Dr. Irwin and Mrs. Ruth Schulz. She was married to the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Haumersen who preceded her in death in March 1981. Her brother, Rockwell Schulz preceded her in death in January 2012. Kiki has left a rich legacy of love and faith to her family, survived by her younger brother, Tom Schulz, and her three children: Scott Haumersen (Jessica), Holly (Tom) Keller and Amy (Dave) Smith; her 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Kiki was a woman of faith and surrendered to God's calling. She lived each day passionately loving God and His people. Those who encountered her felt unconditional love and incredible kindness. She loved dancing and family get togethers. She carried a special place in her heart for her grandchildren, taking them on daily adventures and outings. Badger Prairie Park in Verona, her favorite and her wish, is where the family will gather in her honor. A park bench will be donated by the family on her behalf. In lieu of flowers, consider giving to Agrace HospiceCare who had lovingly served her this past year.