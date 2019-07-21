Caroline M. Seeger

February 6, 1919 – July 18, 2019
RACINE – Caroline M. (nee: Bower) Seeger, age 100 years young, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Number 3 of 13 children, Caroline was born on the family farm in Somers, WI on February 6, 1919 to the late Frank and Agnes (nee: Neu) Bower. She was united in marriage with Harold “Hap” Seeger on November 30, 1940 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Sturtevant. In 1945, they purchased a golf course, Kilbourn Country Club, changed the name to “Golf Bowl” (now known as South Hills Country Club), and added a bowling alley and reception hall to the property. Hap & Caroline loved operating their business together – establishing many, many friendships before eventually retiring.
Caroline was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Among her interests, she was an exceptional golfer & bowler – having won many tournaments, awards and inducted in the two sports Halls of Fame; playing cards, spending time in Northern Wisconsin, and socializing at cocktail hour with a martini or two. Above all, Caroline loved & cherished being a grandmother and spending every available moment with her entire family.
Surviving are her children, Carol Kochanski, Harold “Butch” Seeger and Beverly (Bob) Sweet; grandchildren, Mary Beth Kochanski, Mark (Tammy Coplien) Kochanski, Tim Kochanski, Guy (Norma) Hoffman, Eric Hoffman, Heidi (Paul) Scholzen, Nicole Sweet and Bert (Lori) Seeger; 17 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Caroline was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 45 years, Hap, on October 30, 1985; son-in-law, Robert Kochanski; grandson, Michael Kochanski; granddaughter, Julie Nelson; and by her 12 brothers & sisters.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (6400 Spring Street) with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Monday from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Memorials to Health Care Network or St. Paul the Apostle Church have been suggested.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
