Caroline E. Sullivan (nee: Walczak)

On Wednesday February 17, 2021, Caroline E. Sullivan passed away at the age of 95.

She was a loving mother to her children Cynthia (Daniel) Kane, and Timothy (Mary) and Michael (Michele Klappa-Sullivan) Sullivan. Caroline was also a loving grandmother to her grandchildren Kevin (Sadie Tuescher) and Megan (fiancé David Whiteside) Kane, Jennifer (Blake) Chaney, and Daniel (Emily), Catherine, Michael (Kara), and Andrea Sullivan, and her great grandchild Reece Chaney. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years Robert, daughter Kathleen, sister Maxine Schmidt, and parents Chester and Agnes Walczak.

Caroline grew up in Milwaukee, completed her nursing degree at Marquette University and was active in the nursing alumni association there. She was proud of her early career as a leader of the surgical nursing department at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee. Caroline was proud of being a nursing educator at St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Racine and was most proud of her work in creating the Nurse’s Foundation of Racine, providing scholarships to hundreds of nursing students since 1983. She was a dedicated member of St. Rita’s Parish, a Fourth Degree Augustinian, and very active in social concerns with the Knights of Columbus. Caroline loved to travel, ballroom dance with her beloved husband, gardening, and caring for the less fortunate.