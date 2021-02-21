Caroline E. Sullivan (nee: Walczak)

On Wednesday February 17, 2021, Caroline E. Sullivan passed away at the age of 95.
She was a loving mother to her children Cynthia (Daniel) Kane, and Timothy (Mary) and Michael (Michele Klappa-Sullivan) Sullivan. Caroline was also a loving grandmother to her grandchildren Kevin (Sadie Tuescher) and Megan (fiancé David Whiteside) Kane, Jennifer (Blake) Chaney, and Daniel (Emily), Catherine, Michael (Kara), and Andrea Sullivan, and her great grandchild Reece Chaney. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years Robert, daughter Kathleen, sister Maxine Schmidt, and parents Chester and Agnes Walczak.
Caroline grew up in Milwaukee, completed her nursing degree at Marquette University and was active in the nursing alumni association there. She was proud of her early career as a leader of the surgical nursing department at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee. Caroline was proud of being a nursing educator at St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Racine and was most proud of her work in creating the Nurse’s Foundation of Racine, providing scholarships to hundreds of nursing students since 1983. She was a dedicated member of St. Rita’s Parish, a Fourth Degree Augustinian, and very active in social concerns with the Knights of Columbus. Caroline loved to travel, ballroom dance with her beloved husband, gardening, and caring for the less fortunate.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on February 22, 2021 at St Rita’s Catholic Church 4339 Douglas Avenue, Racine WI followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. The Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Caroline’s page, select service and select live stream. Private interment to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Nurses Foundation of Racine in Caroline’s name are appreciated.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
