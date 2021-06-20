 Skip to main content
Carole Weger Wiegand
Carole Weger Wiegand

Carole Weger Wiegand

Nov. 2, 1935 – June 9, 2021

RACINE—Carole Weger Wiegand, of Racine, was born into eternal life at the age of 85 on June 9, 2021.

She is survived by her daughters: Nora (Darrell) Kufalk, Ann Rosenquist; and grandsons: Ryan Rosenquist and Zachary Rosenquist.

A service will be held at Noon on Friday, June 25, 2021 with visitation preceding the service starting at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie St., Racine, WI. Please see Purathstrand.com for full obituary.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

