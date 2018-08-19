Carole L. Allan (Nee: Kopulos)

Subscribe for 17¢ / day
June 28, 1940 - August 11, 2018

TUCSON, AZ - Carole L Allan, age 78 passed away Saturday August 11, 2018 at St. Joseph's hospital in Tucson, AZ.

She was born in Appleton, WI, June 28, 1940, daughter of the late Beatrice (Nee: Anton) and Albert Kopulos and had been a resident of Arizona since the early 80's.

Carole owned and operated the Diet Center of Tucson before her retirement. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining for her family and friends. She especially enjoyed playing bridge online and cherished the friendships she made all around the world.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Layne (Patrick) Cain of Racine, WI, Michael Grzyb of Arizona; her grandchildren, Ian, Cora and Ivy Grzyb and Adam Cain; brothers John Kopulos, George (Bonnie) Kopulos; Her loving partner Steve Aloi; nieces, nephews and many relatives and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband David Allan.

Private services were held.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

