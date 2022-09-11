Carole J. Allan

Oct. 15, 1944—Sept. 3, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT—Carole Jean (nee: Lois) Allan, age 77, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at Aurora Mount Pleasant Hospital on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Carole was born in Burlington, WI, on October 15, 1944, to the late Alvin and Vera (nee: Bodden) Lois. She was a graduate of Burlington High School. Carole was united in marriage on January 21, 1967, with Thomas Allan. Sadly, he passed away on January 25, 1992.

During her career, Carole was employed with McGraw-Edison, Jacobsen Mfg. and by the Austin Club on Powers Lake, from where she retired.

A proud breast cancer survivor, Carole enjoyed staying in shape by kickboxing at 9 Rounds in Racine. She enjoyed everything about Christmas, especially Hallmark movies and cookies; working around her yard, and doing crafts with her granddaughters. Above all, Carole loved and cherished spending time with her entire family and extensive circle of friends.

Surviving are her beloved sons: Greg Allan and Steve (Holly) Allan; adored granddaughters: Cali and Taite Allan; fiance, Ron Gross; sisters and brothers: Jim (Marge) Lois, Alvin (Sandy) Lois, Glenn Lois, Arlene (Charles) Weyrauch, Alice (David) Ludwig, Florence Lampley, Ralph (Cindy) Lois, Harold (Kathy) Lois, Nancy (Galo) Shepherd, Ronald (Emily) Lois, Dave (Elizabeth) Lois, Patricia (Ernie) Booth, Ruth (Alan) Bertelson, Claude (Barbara) Lois and Kenneth (Penni) Lois; half-sisters: Mildred (Russ) Miller and Mary Ann (Carl) Pirk; half-brother, Marcy (Mary) Lois; brother-in-law, Walter Allan; sister-in-law, Jessie (Bill) Zamecnik; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Carole was preceded in death by her brothers: Mark and Marvin Lois; sister, Shirley Lois; and sisters-in-law: Jeanne Lois and Patricia Lois.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Carole’s life on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 3:00—7:00 PM at TinCAN Roadhouse (20715 Durand Avenue Union Grove, WI 53182). In memory of Carole, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

