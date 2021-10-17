December 4, 1944—October 11, 2021

PARIS—Carole E. Drissel, age 76 of Paris, passed away peacefully at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital on October 11, 2021. Born in Kenosha on December 4, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Ellen (Chick) Cina. On May 1, 1965 she married the love of her life, the late William H. (Bill) Drissel, and together they raised two children. They were married 55 years at the time of his passing on July 15, 2020.

One of Bill and Carole’s favorite things to do together was ride their antique tractors; they would ride in various rides around the county and in parades. Carole was a very hard worker and was rarely known to “sit still”. Her greatest loves in life were her family and her animals. She adored her grandchildren and Bill always said he wanted to be reincarnated as one of her animals.

She worked for Regal Beloit Corp (Grove Gear) for many years and after a well-deserved retirement, went back to work most recently for Taher Food Service as a lunch server at Union Grove High School with her 2nd retirement date on September 30, 2021.