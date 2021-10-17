December 4, 1944—October 11, 2021
PARIS—Carole E. Drissel, age 76 of Paris, passed away peacefully at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital on October 11, 2021. Born in Kenosha on December 4, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Ellen (Chick) Cina. On May 1, 1965 she married the love of her life, the late William H. (Bill) Drissel, and together they raised two children. They were married 55 years at the time of his passing on July 15, 2020.
One of Bill and Carole’s favorite things to do together was ride their antique tractors; they would ride in various rides around the county and in parades. Carole was a very hard worker and was rarely known to “sit still”. Her greatest loves in life were her family and her animals. She adored her grandchildren and Bill always said he wanted to be reincarnated as one of her animals.
She worked for Regal Beloit Corp (Grove Gear) for many years and after a well-deserved retirement, went back to work most recently for Taher Food Service as a lunch server at Union Grove High School with her 2nd retirement date on September 30, 2021.
Carole is survived by her son, Michael Drissel; daughter Peggy (Dan) Hansen; grandson, Grayson Catania; granddaughters, Sydney Catania and Bailey Drissel; brother, Phil (Donna) Cina, sister-in-law, Diane (late Paul) Cina; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Preceding her in death are her parents, husband, brother, Paul; sister, Diane.
Honoring Carole’s wishes, no service will be held at this time.
The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital—3 Palmer for their loving care during this difficult time. With special thanks to Dr. Bloom and to Tom, her nurse who was with her in her last moments.
