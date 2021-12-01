Carole A. Kupper (nee: Hurtubise)

November 1, 1936 – November 28, 2021

RACINE—Carole Anne Kupper passed away on November 28, 2021, at Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care Inpatient Center, with members of her loving family at her side. Carole was born in Racine, to Ivy and Irene Hurtubise on November 1, 1936. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1954”. Carole was a two-time cancer survivor and more recently, struggled with early-stage Dementia.

Carole was an avid card player, belonging to several groups in Kenosha, Racine, and South Milwaukee. Carole was a very social person and would talk to anybody that she met. She enjoyed special outings and visits with family, gardening, sewing, traveling with friends, and casino trips. She was an excellent cook with her family favorite recipes, often enjoyed at family gatherings over the years.

She had been previously married to Bernard Kupper, Jr. and is survived by her two brothers Melvin (Jane) of Florida & Racine, and Vern of Racine. She is further survived by four of her children: Bernard (Connie) of Racine, Sandra (Mike) of Boyd, WI, Linda (Alex) of Twin Lakes, and Gary (Linda) of Racine. There are five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her many cardplaying friends, she still kept in touch with her high school friends. Carole was preceded in death by her parents Ivy and Irene, her daughter Teresa, as well as a granddaughter, Sarah, and a great-granddaughter, Sky Marie.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Sunday, December 5, 2021, 4:00 p.m. with Reverend Richard Molter officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 2:00-4:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers memorials to the American Cancer Society have been suggested.

We offer heartfelt thanks to the staff at Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care Inpatient Center, especially RN’s Mary and Michelle, for their extreme care of both our mother and concern for us as we endured this final journey with our mother.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to