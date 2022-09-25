May 28, 1930 – Sept. 12, 2022

RACINE—Carol Vaillancourt, age 92, passed away surrounded by family, on Monday, September 12, 2022. Carol was born in Racine on May 28, 1930 to Earl O. Christianson and Elise (nee Jelinek). She was a graduate of Washington Park High School, Class of 1948.

She was a proud wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and sister. On November 23, 1950, she married Donald H. Vaillancourt, also of Racine, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

In addition to being a homemaker, she was an extremely proficient seamstress, producing many outfits for nieces, and especially for her daughter, Cheryl. She also produced many draperies for J.C. Penney.

She enjoyed volunteering for a number of organizations, such as the All Saints Auxiliary—St. Luke’s Hospital Gift Shop for over 40 years, more than 10,000 volunteer hours. In addition she sewed, primarily doll clothes, for Toys-For-Tots. Working outdoors doing yard work with her husband, Don, was also a great joy.

She is survived by her brother, Earl Christianson, Jr.; her son, Gary, (Joy )Vaillancourt (nee Krusienski); daughter, Cheryl (Tom) Gedemer; grandchildren: Noelle Vaillancourt, Grant Gedemer, Rachel Gedemer (Steve) Hueffner; great-grandchildren: Henry Hueffner, Gus Hueffner and Mae Hueffner. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Don, her grandson, Nick Vaillancourt, her brother, Orin Christianson, and her sister-in-law, Geraldine Christianson.

A private cryptside entombment took place at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society, Racine Campus.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Aurora At Home and Palliative Care for their professionalism, health expertise, and true compassion.

