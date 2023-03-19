Oct. 31, 1939—March 8, 2023

RACINE—Carol Susan (nee: Spinski) McCarty, age 83, passed away peacefully, surrounded with the love of family, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Holistic Hospice – Ignite Medical Resort in Oak Creek.

Carol was born in Racine, WI, on October 31, 1939, to the late Bernard and Mildred (nee: Tyler) Spinski. She was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School. Her husband, Bob, faithfully served our country with the United States Army in the Korean War. On April 4, 1959, in St. Edward’s Catholic Church, Carol and Bob were united in marriage.

Carol was employed as the gift dept. manager for Farm & Fleet until her retirement. Among her interests, Carol enjoyed crafts, sewing, her cats, bird watching, nature and feeding the beautiful deer and turkeys. Carol loved spending time with family... they were her everything.

Surviving are her daughters: Constance Schuster, Lori (Jim) Calverley, Pat (Robert) Constable and Nancy McCarty; grandchildren: Valerie and Veronica Heiser, Robert (Melisa) Creekpaum III, Nicholas (Dani) Calverley and Cody Calverley; great-grandchildren: Jonas Heiser, Nathaniel Green Jr.; Sylas, Solomon and Simeon Heiser; Lilly and Liam Creekpaum; Ty Calverley; sister-in-law, Glenda (Tom) Lancelot; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Carol was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Bernard and Mildred Spinski; husband, Robert R. McCarty; son-in-law, Al Schuster; granddaughter, Jennifer Creekpaum; sister, Barbara (Thomas Sr.) Zarzecki ; sisters-in-law, Betty (Jim) Lorendo and Mary (William) LaPlant; brothers-in-law, Alvin McCarty, Jr. and Leslie McCarty; Bob’s parents, Alvin and Mayme McCarty; niece, Deanna Zarzecki; and nephews, Robert and Richard Zarzecki.

In accordance with Carol’s wishes, private family services were held in the funeral home. Interment was held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In memory of Carol, offer a kind deed to someone in need. For those who wish, cards and condolences may be mailed to the funeral home.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000