Carol R. Hall

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., at 11:00 am with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday from 5-8 pm (There will not be visitation at church on Friday morning). You may witness the service livestream on Friday at 11 am by visiting the web link of https://youtu.be/2QB2W4am4ak. You may also view the memorial video slideshow on the funeral home website beginning on Thursday morning. In memory of Carol, memorials to Maryknoll Sisters, St. Paul the Apostle Church, St. Francis Seminary, Alzheimer’s Association or St. Catherine’s High School are encouraged.