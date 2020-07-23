Carol R. Hall

February 4, 1931 – July 16, 2020
MOUNT PLEASANT – Carol Rose (nee: Schuit) Hall, age 89, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital Thursday afternoon, July 16, 2020 following a courageous struggle with COVID-19.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., at 11:00 am with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday from 5-8 pm (There will not be visitation at church on Friday morning). You may witness the service livestream on Friday at 11 am by visiting the web link of https://youtu.be/2QB2W4am4ak. You may also view the memorial video slideshow on the funeral home website beginning on Thursday morning. In memory of Carol, memorials to Maryknoll Sisters, St. Paul the Apostle Church, St. Francis Seminary, Alzheimer’s Association or St. Catherine’s High School are encouraged.
In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building. For the safety and security of our guests we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
