Carol R. Hall

February 4, 1931 – July 16, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT – Carol Rose (nee: Schuit) Hall, age 89, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital Thursday afternoon, July 16, 2020 following a courageous struggle with COVID-19.

A lifetime resident, Carol was born in Racine on February 4, 1931 to the late Nicholas and Mary Frances (nee: Matterer) Schuit. She was a 1949 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School. On January 10, 1953 in St. Edward’s Catholic Church, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, James William “Bill” Hall, who preceded Carol in death on February 18, 2006.

Carol was a proud & faithful member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church where she was an advocate for “Right for Life” , she was an active volunteer in prison ministry and supported many charitable causes including Maryknoll Sisters, St. Francis Seminary, and Catholic Charities. Among her interests, she enjoyed socializing with friends while playing Bridge & Mahjong and always looked forward to adventurous hikes with her family. She could always be found in front of her television on a Sunday after Church, cheering on the Green Bay Packers. Above all, Carol loved to laugh, enjoyed life & cherished spending time with her children & grandchildren. Family was her everything.