Carol Osgood

Carol is survived by 12 children: Kathy Blickle, of Calico Rock, AR, Sherry Street, Gary (Sheila) Hermann, Lori (Eddie) Pavlovich and LeRoy Hermann, all of Oconto Falls, WI, Susan (David) Shields, of Racine, WI, Gail (Danny) Lenz, of Columbia, TN, Elwyn “Bud” Osgood and Jodi Osgood, all of Racine WI, David (Melodie) Osgood, of Kenosha, WI, John (Nancy) Osgood, Oconto, Lynn Osgood, of Mountain, WI; one brother, Steven (Donna) M. Subotnik Sr., of Gillett, WI; 27 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; many nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and many good friends. For more information, please go to: www.jonesfuneral.com.