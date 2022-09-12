 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carol Osgood

  • 0
Carol Osgood

Jan. 26, 1937—Sept. 8, 2022

OCONTO FALLS — Carol Mae Subotnik-Hermann-Osgood, 85, of Oconto Falls, died Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, at home with family present.

Carol is survived by 12 children: Kathy Blickle, of Calico Rock, AR, Sherry Street, Gary (Sheila) Hermann, Lori (Eddie) Pavlovich and LeRoy Hermann, all of Oconto Falls, WI, Susan (David) Shields, of Racine, WI, Gail (Danny) Lenz, of Columbia, TN, Elwyn “Bud” Osgood and Jodi Osgood, all of Racine WI, David (Melodie) Osgood, of Kenosha, WI, John (Nancy) Osgood, Oconto, Lynn Osgood, of Mountain, WI; one brother, Steven (Donna) M. Subotnik Sr., of Gillett, WI; 27 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; many nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and many good friends. For more information, please go to: www.jonesfuneral.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Fashion Week: Clothes sales up despite inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News