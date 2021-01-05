Carol May Walsh

May 1, 1933—January 1, 2021
Age 87, of Kansasville, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 at Pine Brook Pointe. She was born May 1, 1933 to Melvin and Adeline (nee Weber) Brenton in Burlington, WI. Her early life was spent in Brighton and she graduated from St. Mary’s High School.
On November 22, 1952, she was united in marriage to William M. “Bill” Walsh at St. Francis Xavier Church. Following marriage, they made their home in Kansasville, in the house they built from the ground up, and raised their family.
Carol had worked as a CNA for Southern Wisconsin Center. She was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where she actively lived her faith, which was very important to her. Carol was a member of the Homemakers and longtime Kansasville 4-H leader. One of her highlights of the summer was being at the Racine County Fair. She enjoyed the simple things in life: such as playing cards and spending time with her sisters, feeding birds, tending flowers, knitting, sewing, baking, and gardening. You could always find Carol in the kitchen making jams, jellies, and baking bread. She was very resourceful and fed her 10 children from the vegetable garden she grew. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and never missed a sporting event or school function. Bill was the love of her life and they were married 66 years. Starting with riding motorcycles in the Flying Disks Motorcycle Club, to raising a family and holding each other’s hands each night.
Carol is survived by her children, Mary (Rick) Markiewicz, Joseph (Anne) Walsh, Jean (Dana) Petersen, Margaret Baird, Michael Walsh, Patricia Fitzpatrick, Rose Walsh, Susan Gunderson, Sean (Mary Kay) Walsh and Kathryn (Frank) Civitano; 18 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Carol is further survived by her sister Helen Oberhart, brother-in-law Jim Brand, sister-in-law Agnes Brenton other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, the love of her life, Bill, and a grandson Nic.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Carol, may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday January 7, 2021 at 2:00pm at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, January 7th from 11:00am until 1:00pm, at the Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ashley and Kaitlyn for their loving care of Carol.
Due to the COVID pandemic, masks are required, and social distancing will be required.
Thank you for your cooperation.
