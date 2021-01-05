Carol May Walsh

Carol had worked as a CNA for Southern Wisconsin Center. She was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where she actively lived her faith, which was very important to her. Carol was a member of the Homemakers and longtime Kansasville 4-H leader. One of her highlights of the summer was being at the Racine County Fair. She enjoyed the simple things in life: such as playing cards and spending time with her sisters, feeding birds, tending flowers, knitting, sewing, baking, and gardening. You could always find Carol in the kitchen making jams, jellies, and baking bread. She was very resourceful and fed her 10 children from the vegetable garden she grew. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and never missed a sporting event or school function. Bill was the love of her life and they were married 66 years. Starting with riding motorcycles in the Flying Disks Motorcycle Club, to raising a family and holding each other’s hands each night.