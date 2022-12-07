March 5, 1926—Dec. 2, 2022

CALEDONIA—Carol May Gustavson (nee: Clausen), 96, passed away at Lakeshore at Siena on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Carol was born in Racine on March 5, 1926. She was the youngest of eight children born to James and Ella (nee: Helding) Clausen. A lifelong resident of Racine, Carol graduated from Horlick High School, class of 1944. She worked in assembly throughout her career at various local manufacturers. On April 27, 1946, Carol married Melvin James Gustavson and together, they raised five children. In her life, Carol enjoyed the things most ordinary people enjoy, her pets, a good story whether in a book or movie, puzzles, card games, and laughter with family and friends. Her dislikes included cold weather, green vegetables, and cruelty of any kind.

Carol is survived by her children: Gail Lee (Gary) Isaacson and Kip Allen (Patricia) Gustavson; daughter-in-law, Melody Ann Gustavson; 11 grandchildren; and a host of great and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mel; daughters: Maryli Ann Gustavson and Sue Carol Johnston; son, Donald Melvin Gustavson and her entire generation of family and friends.

A memorial Gathering will be held at Purath-Strand Funeral Home, 3915 Douglas Ave. on Monday, December 12, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family suggests that in memory of Carol, everyone simply do something nice for someone who deserves it.

