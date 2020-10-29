Carol Mary Waters

Born on Christmas day, 1934, in Racine, WI, the daughter of Aloise and Violet (Kaski) Price. Married Herbert Waters on May 28, 1955, in Racine, WI. She moved to Rockford, IL, from Racine, WI, in 1964, to support her husband’s new business, “Geri’s Hamburgers.” Carol was undeniably selfless, always putting others needs before her own. She was devoted to her family, always looking after whoever needed help. Carol took on many roles over the years and never complained. Two of her favorite jobs were managing the K-Mart cafeteria on East State Street and job coaching students with special needs for Northwestern Illinois Association (NIA). There was nothing she loved more than spending time with her family and friends, whether it was a birthday or holiday celebration, many times it came down to a game of Cribbage, Yahtzee, or Scrabble. She often came away the winner. For 85 wonderful years she brought joy into the lives of the people around her. Carol continued to travel with her girls including nieces, Jeanne and JoAnn. She always felt blessed that her husband’s family treated her as their own sister for all the years that followed his sudden death in 1977.