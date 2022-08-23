Nov. 18, 1930—Aug. 17, 2022

WATERFORD—Carol M. Buchholtz, age 91, of Waterford, peacefully passed away at home on August 17, 2022, with family by her side.

Carol was born at home on November 18, 1930, in Grafton, WI, the daughter of Carl O. and Alma (nee. Janke) Damerow. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Grafton.

On August 30, 1952, Carol was united in marriage to Merton Buchholtz at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Grafton. They were blessed with five children: Sandra, Billy, Sarah, David, and Dale. They were married 62 years when Mert passed away and she missed him every day. Carol devoted her life to her marriage, family, and church.

Carol was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Waterford. She loved the spiritual leadership of Pastor Bischoff and Pastor Conradt. Her faith in God was something she always instilled in her family and those around her. Carol was a member of Ladies Aid and Senior Friendship Group, and Bible Study. She was a caregiver for many family members over the years. She enjoyed baking, playing cards, and sewing small quilts for missions. She also volunteered at Mount Carmel Care Center in Burlington.

Carol was an active hard worker her entire life. Carol always kept busy and liked being outdoors. If you drove by her house, you may have seen her. She would have been outside planting flowers, trimming bushes, mowing grass, or weed-wacking. Carol enjoyed the love of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. During the winter she enjoyed stoking the fire with wood in the basement to keep the kitchen warm.

Carol is survived by her children: Sandy Senft, Billy (Stephanie), Sarah, and Dale (Janet); sister, Eileen (Larry) Woyach, and many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Godmother to Donald Damerow and Gary Messenger.

She was preceded in death by parents: Carl and Alma Damerow; husband, Merton; son, David; sisters: Evelyn, Joan, Karen and brother, Carl; son in law, Harold (Floyd) Senft.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 145 S. 6th St., Waterford, WI 53185. Service will begin at 4:30 p.m. with Pastor Conradt officiating. A light luncheon will follow the service. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, the family suggests memorials be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Carol’s name.

Mealy Funeral Home, Inc.

225 W. Main St.

Waterford, Wisconsin

(262)534-2233