Carol Lynn Peterson

Born to Don and Gladys Race on May 20, 1938. Carol graduated third in the Horlick High Class of 1956, followed by 20+ years as General Ledger at the 1st National Bank of Racine. She later served as Bookkeeper for Light House Transportation, owned by her husband Carl D. Peterson, whom she married in Sept of 1972. They lived in Las Vegas where their son, John Gustav Peterson, was born, for several years before returning to Racine. Carol was a life member of the Marine Corps League and belonged to the Bank’s 20-year club. She was an avid reader and collector of many antiques of value, and some just for fun.