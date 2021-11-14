Carol Lynn Cusic-Geiss

October 11, 1962—November 5, 2021

RACINE—Carol Lynne Cusic-Geiss, age 59, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Racine, October 11, 1962, daughter of the late Philip and Doris (nee: Sorensen) Cusic.

Carol graduated from J.I. Case High School “Class of 1980” and went on to study Cosmetology. Carol will be remembered by the many customers who became friends while waitressing at Infusino’s Restaurant for the past 27 years. On July 3, 2016, she was married to Steven A. Geiss. She enjoyed playing pool, music, dancing, Harley Davidson, going to Summerfest, and locally going to Smoke’d on the Water. Carol was a fantastic cook who enjoyed taking care of her friends and family, bragging about her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband, Steve; children: John (Kristen) Binder, Joy Hulsey, Steven “Harley” Hulsey, Anthony Brayden, Krisjan Phifer, Heaven Hartsfield; stepchildren: Heather (Brad) Carr, Hannah (Michael) Martinez, Harlan Geiss; grandchildren: Brody Binder, Kaylee Geiss, Braydin and Landin Martinez, Peyton and Patrick Carr; siblings: Pam (Robert) Savaglio, Michael Mertins; nieces, Melissa Kim, and Amy Savaglio, Sarah Clark; her furry friends: LeRoy, Rusty, Cujo, Raja, and Angel; other dear relatives and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Steven Cusic, and beloved nephew, Robert “Rocky” Savaglio Jr.

A memorial service will be celebrated at the funeral home Thursday, November 18, 2021, 12:00 noon with Reverend Laura Fladten officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. Memorials to the family have been suggested.

