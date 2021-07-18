Nov. 21, 1948—July 15, 2021

UNION GROVE—Carol Louise (Maurice) Patterson, 72, of Union Grove, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 at her home.

Born on November 21, 1948, she was number five of seven children born to Alvin and Rose (nee: O’Neill) Maurice. She grew up on the family farm in Yorkville. Carol graduated from Union Grove Union High School in 1966.

Carol is survived by: her daughter, Nancy Haigh; and son, David (Katie Bird) Patterson; grandchildren: Holly Haigh, Calvin and Ella Patterson, Jamie Schweitzer, Nick Schweitzer and Nate Schweitzer; siblings: Judy Aimone, Bill (Boni) Maurice and Patty (Jim) Stannis; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Carol was preceded in death by: her parents; sisters: Mary Poisl and Jean Keeler; brother Peter Maurice; and her beloved Dennis Schweitzer.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Services for Carol will be held Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 2:30 PM at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will take place following the service at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Dover. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, July 19, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

