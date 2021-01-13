December 24, 1959—January 10, 2021

PORTAGE – Carol L. Stowell, age 61, of Portage, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Carol was born on December 24, 1959 in Racine, the daughter of Francis and Ida (Huffman) Kehl. She attended J.I. Case High School in Racine, UW-Milwaukee, UW-Oshkosh, Trinity College and St. Luke’s School of Nursing. She was married on September 3, 1988 to David Stowell, Jr. at First Assembly of God in Kenosha. Carol had worked as a Registered Nurse at Kenosha Memorial Hospital and Home Health United in Portage. She was a CNA Instructor at Madison College in Portage. Carol was a member of First Assembly of God in Kenosha, Grace Bible Church in Portage, and Cornerstone Bible Church in Portage.

She is survived by her husband, David; her son, Jonathan (Jane) Stowell; her daughter, Katie (Garrett) Butler and their children, Natalie and Liam Butler; her mother, Ida M. Kehl; her sister, Marcia Kehl; her brother, Ralph (Jackie) Kehl; other near relatives and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Francis Kehl, Carol’s grandparents, John and Florence Kehl, David’s grandparents, Ross and Ruth Johnson, and extended family, related to the Johnson’s.