Carol L. Hansen

December 31, 1938—December 29, 2018

RACINE - Carol L. Hansen, 79, passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

She was born in Milwaukee on December 31, 1938, the daughter of the late Victor and Liane (nee: Johannsen) Hansen. Carol was a long-time employee of SC Johnson. At the time of her retirement, she was Director of Consumer Affairs. She graduated in 1960 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with a BS degree and was President of the Kappa Delta Sorority. Active in a number of professional and civic organizations, Carol served on several boards, including the Board of the Girl Scouts of Racine County. She enjoyed bridge, golf at Meadowbrook, traveling with family and friends and had a great love for the performing arts.

Surviving is her brother, Richard (Marge), her nephew Jon (Erica), niece Kirsten (Marty Wadley) and dear cousins Fred, Dan, Chris and Suzanne and their families, as well as many close and supportive friends.

A memorial service for Carol will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. preceded by a gathering of family and friends from10 a.m. until time of service to celebrate the well-lived life of this very special woman. Luncheon to follow at Meadowbrook Country Club at noon. Private interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cops-n-Kids Reading Center, 800 Villa St., Racine, WI 53403, cops-n-kids.org.

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

