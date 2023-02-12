Carol Kerr Sanchez

Sept. 7, 1934 - Feb. 3, 2023

WAUKEGAN, IL - Carol Kerr Sanchez (nee: Schattner), age 88, a resident of Waukegan, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at Journey Care Hospice.

She was born September 7, 1934, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Walter and Eveline Schattner.

She attended church and school in Oakwood, WI and Rochester, WI. On February 23, 1951, she was united in Christian marriage to Kenneth R. Kerr who, after 36 years of marriage, preceded her in death.

Carol was retired from Jelly Belly Candy Company in North Chicago, IL. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and Ladies Aid. She had taught Sunday School and Lutheran Girl Pioneers at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Zion, IL and Pioneers at Immanuel Lutheran Church. She loved to travel, especially enjoying her extensive trips to national parks and to Disney World with her grandchildren. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.

On August 31, 1997, she married Miguel A. Sanchez who survives her along with her three children: Robert (Cathy) Kerr, Buffalo Grove, IL, Debra (Chuck Garrett) Taylor, Zion, IL, and Lori (Alfred) Wade, Elgin, IL; grandchildren: Trent (Patricia) Nuzzo, Emily (Anthony) Alanis, Jessica Kerr (James Ladner), Alfred (Kylie Gard) Wade, and Kenneth (Katie) Wade; great-grandchildren: August, Elliot, Mason, Abigail, Bethany, Teddy, Liam, Gage, Anna, and Camden. She is also survived by brother, Roger (Sharon) Schattner of Franksville, WI and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by one grandson, Kyle Taylor; brother, Dennis Schattner; sister, Marilyn Miller; brother-in-law, Norman Miller; sister-in-law, Bernice Krapf; brother-in-law, Leburn Krapf; her parents and Uncle Hugo Schattner.

Visitation will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1310 N. Frolic Ave., Waukegan, IL 60085 starting at 9:00am, followed by a service at 11:00am. Procession will follow to Carol's final resting place at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, Zion, IL.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church.