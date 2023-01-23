Carol June Wall Rinta

LAS VEGAS, NV—On January 8, 2023, Carol ended her two year battle with cancer and gained her wings. Carol was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and raised in Racine, Wisconsin. She married her husband, Jeff Rinta on May 5, 1973. She was the daughter of Erling and June Wall, and had infant sisters, Janet and Christine. Carol worked as a Legal Assistant for 20 years before retiring to Las Vegas in 2005. Carol’s dream job was to work at a hotel front desk in Las vegas, and did that for several years between Harrah’s and the Stratosphere. The reason, she loved meeting people from around the world.