June 18, 1944—January 25, 2021

Carol June Loppnow, aged 76 passed away January 25, 2021 at Kenosha Senior Living surrounded by the people who cared for her.

Carol was born in Milwaukee to Charlie and Albertine Schankey on June 18, 1944. She was the youngest of four children. Married to Jerome Loppnow for over 50 years, they were long time residents of Union Grove. Carol was employed by Barden Rubber in Quality Control. When Barden closed their doors, she was determined to return to school to get her long delayed high school diploma. She proudly accomplished that goal in 2005. She lovingly cared for her husband for many years in their home until he passed away in 2015. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her brothers Vernon and Roger.

She moved to Kenosha in 2016 so she could be closer to friends and more easily get the help she needed.

Carol is survived by her son, Glen (Leah) Loppnow of Mosinee, WI and his family Amy and Amanda Loppnow, Heather (Steve) Erdman, Brooke (Corey) Wissink and great grandchildren Holden, Hadley, Hayley, Hayden and Charlee. Her daughter Jackie and sons Andrew and Ryan reside in Union Grove. Daughter Lori, and grandchildren Lucas, Cheyanne and Tatum are residents of Kenosha County. Carol was extremely proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.