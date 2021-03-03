Carol Josephine Freier

January 27, 1930 – February 25, 2021
RACINE – Carol J. Freier (nee Kramer), age 91, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Brookside Care Center in Kenosha.
Carol was born in Racine to Fred and Edna (nee Seeley) Kramer on January 27, 1930. She was united in marriage to Warren G. Freier in Racine on June 5, 1954.
Carol was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer and was active in their Sunshine Club. She was employed by Western Printing and Ametek Electric for 20 years retiring in 1982.
Carol will be lovingly remembered by her son, Dan (Elise) Freier; son-in-law, Jeff Mathieus; granddaughters: Meghan (Arman) Moniri and Delia (Joseph) Schroeder; grandsons: Kevin Freier and Austin Mathieus; great-grandchildren: Reagan Jacobson and Graham Moniri; nieces: Carol Sarabia and Barbara “Shotsie” Unruh; nephew, David (Tenley) Johnson; brother-in-law, Glen (Shirley) Freier; sister-in-law, Mary Kramer; and daughter, Kim Mathieus. She was predeceased by her husband, Warren Freier on May 29, 2004; parents, Fred and Edna Kramer; brothers: Bill Kramer and Freddy Kramer; and sister, Jean Johnson.
A private Celebration of Life for Carol will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Matt James. Inurnment and service of committal will be at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2417 Drexel Ave, Racine, WI 53403. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to thank the staff of Brookside Care Center and Home Harbor of Racine Assisted Living for their kind and compassionate care of Carol.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
262-634-3361
